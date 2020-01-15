Woman Charged In Former Arkansas Lawmaker’s Death Accused Of Murder For Hire Plot In Jail

Woman Charged In Former Arkansas Lawmaker’s Death Accused Of Murder For Hire Plot

There’s a bizarre twist is coming out of Arkansas in the case of the murder of a former Senator that sounds straight out of a murder-mystery series.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell is currently in custody for the murder of her “friend” Former Senator Linda Collins-Smith. O’Donnell who was the late Senator’s campaign staffer has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation to commit capital murder and two counts of criminal solicitation to commit tampering with physical evidence. Now while she awaits her trial, she’s being accused of a murder for hire plot against SEVERAL people.

O’Donnell’s fellow inmates alleged that she tried to recruit them to help kill the victim’s ex-husband and destroy evidence.

WREG reports that four inmates told police that O’Donnell had talked with them about killing Collins’ ex-husband, Phil Smith, and arranging to have the death look like suicide, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday. O’Donnell also talked with inmates about blowing up her vehicle, which is being held at the Randolph County jail, “to destroy any evidence that may be in the vehicle,” the affidavit states.

That’s not all, however, WREG reports that the accused murderer was plotting on making a fake suicide note so the “charges would be dropped off her,” and allegedly offered the fellow inmates bags of gold and silver at the alleged victim’s home as payment.

The handwritten fake suicide notes were allegedly given to authorities as proof.

O’Donnell is also accused of plotting against a prosecutor and presiding judge which really isn’t very smart at all.

“Two inmates said O’Donnell also sought the killing of the prosecutor who had been handling her case, while another said she wanted Smith’s current wife killed to make it look like she was in the process of leaving Smith, according to the affidavit. That prosecutor unexpectedly recused himself from the case late last year. One inmate told investigators O’Donnell also wanted her to kill a judge who had initially presided over her case before recusing last summer.”

It’s unclear why this woman thought her fellow inmates wouldn’t snitch on her, then again it’s unclear why she would allegedly kill her friend and former boss in the first place.

The woman @ARStatePolice arrested in the Linda Collins-Smith homicide case, Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, changed her Facebook profile pic Monday to a photo of herself w/Collins-Smith. O’Donnell worked on Collins-Smith’s re-election campaign.https://t.co/56LCZzX2gx pic.twitter.com/ORU4O2T62n — Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) June 15, 2019

This story is getting crazier and crazier…