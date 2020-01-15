Jazzy McBee’s Fab 5 Foundation Hosts Third Annual ‘Glitter & Goals’ Vision Board Party [Photos]

#BlackGirlMagic

Jazzy McBee’s Fab 5 Foundation Hosts Third Annual ‘Glitter & Goals’ Vision Board Party

Atlanta radio host/Fab 5 Foundation Founder Jazzy McBee recently held her third annual “Glitter & Goals” vision board party. Powered by Pink Sapphire Events, the event included special guests Recording Artist Bahja, Empowerment Speaker Diana Watley, Radio Personality MoQuick, News Journalist Neima, #LHHATL Reality Star Sierra, and Creative Producer Michael Gillespie. The special speakers empowered and motivated attendees to set goals and to make those goals happen.

The event sponsored by DTLR, Davidos Pizza & Wings, Blush Blue Rose, and Streetz 94.5 included Girl talk, empowerment speeches, and inspirational testimonies and touched over 100 local Atlanta girls. The young ladies also enjoyed light bites, beverages, a special gift from DTLR, a photo op with celebrity speakers and a SWAG bag.

FOUNDER of @TheFab5Foundation

@JazzyMcBee

SPEAKERS

@DianaWatley

@NeimerDreamer

@BahjaRodriguez

@MoQuickATL

@Gillespie.Official

@Sierra_Glamshop_

More photos on the flip.