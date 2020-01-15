Jazzy McBee’s Fab 5 Foundation Hosts Third Annual ‘Glitter & Goals’ Vision Board Party [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

#BlackGirlMagic

Jazzy McBee’s Fab 5 Foundation Hosts Third Annual ‘Glitter & Goals’ Vision Board Party

Atlanta radio host/Fab 5 Foundation Founder Jazzy McBee recently held her third annual “Glitter & Goals” vision board party. Powered by Pink Sapphire Events, the event included special guests Recording Artist Bahja, Empowerment Speaker Diana Watley, Radio Personality MoQuick, News Journalist Neima, #LHHATL Reality Star Sierra, and Creative Producer Michael Gillespie. The special speakers empowered and motivated attendees to set goals and to make those goals happen.

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

The event sponsored by DTLR, Davidos Pizza & Wings, Blush Blue Rose, and Streetz 94.5 included Girl talk, empowerment speeches, and inspirational testimonies and touched over 100 local Atlanta girls. The young ladies also enjoyed light bites, beverages, a special gift from DTLR, a photo op with celebrity speakers and a SWAG bag.

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

FOUNDER of @TheFab5Foundation
@JazzyMcBee

SPEAKERS
@DianaWatley
@NeimerDreamer
@BahjaRodriguez
@MoQuickATL
@Gillespie.Official
@Sierra_Glamshop_

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Jazzy McBee

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

 

More photos on the flip.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: A "Lil Positivity", Multi, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.