The Return Of #LHHMIA Is A Reminder That Amara La Negra Is A Thickalicious Baddie

The Return Of #LHHMIA Is A Reminder That Amara La Negra Is A Baddie
If you’ve been watching the return of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami then you know that Amara La Negra is byke and badder than ever. She’s apparently boo’d up with Shay’s brother which is creating a big old mess on its own. She is going to be front and center this season as part of some conflict with Shay that we can’t wait to see.
Whatever the case, she is absolutely going to be right there in the front of our minds because she looks as good as ever. She just keeps glowing up and we want to take some time to pay homage to her fine-ness.
Enjoy the goodness and stay tuned in like we will all season for Amara’s goods.
View this post on Instagram
Klk? La negra sigue metiendo mano y por todo lo alto! Siempre lo dije… Entre ser y no ser yo soy. Solo Dios sabe todo los sacrificios y todo lo que he vivido para llegar donde estoy hoy! Por eso agradezco tanto a la gente linda que me quiere y me apoyo! Porque ese amor no se compra! Gracias mi Familia! ❤️ Vesturio: @mariamorenainc
