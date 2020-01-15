That Was Fast! ‘Married at First Sight’s’ Brandon Reid Files For Annulment From Taylor Dunklin

Now THAT was incredibly fast…

‘Married at First Sight’s’ Brandon Reid Files For Annulment From Taylor Dunklin

It’s grand opening and grand closing for a couple on season 10 of Lifetime’s “Married At First Sight.” This season five Washington D.C. couples have agreed to tie the knot without ever meeting their partners. For one couple in particular, however, things are finished just TWO EPISODES into the season.

On the most recent episode Taylor Dunklin, 27, and Brandon Reid, 34, tied the knot. And after seeing each other the first time down the aisle, they try to make things work with a startingly awkward photoshoot and first dance in front of family and friends. Seemingly drunk and nervous Brandon fumbles through the reception and Taylor tries to calm him down, at one point even telling him, “Don’t be awkward.”

At one point Brandon quipped he was glad he didn’t see a man coming down the aisle, went on and on about how he was glad that Taylor had long hair (spoiler alert: it’s a wig) and when it was time for the first kiss he said, “You know what time it is.”

Gross.

And while viewers wait to see how things pan out on episode three when two more couples tie the knot, they’re learning that Taylor and Brandon’s awkwardness apparently became too much to handle.

PEOPLE is confirming exclusively that Brandon filed for an annulment on Jan. 2. They’re also confirming that Brandon’s move to file is unprecedented in the history of the show and marks the first time someone’s ended their marriage before wedding episodes have finished airing.

Lifetime is now doing the epitome of damage control, they released a statement encouraging viewers to keep watching despite the impending fallout between the two.

“As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don’t,” says Lifetime in a statement. “Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon.”

Twitter saw this someone coming, they couldn’t stop talking about how much of a mismatch Brandon and Taylor were. Taylor is an esteemed scientist and hospital researcher—-Brandon is a beer ambassador. Moreover, they just didn’t seem to fit.

Taylor, "I'm a Researcher for a few hospitals. What do you do?" Brandon "Oh, we actually work in similar industries, I sell beer. I'm a brand ambassador." 🤣😂🤣#MAFS #MAFS #MAFS10 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/7XJUndbFBe — Khalilah Ayanna (@EatMySpecial_K) January 9, 2020

There’s still lots more to see this season including Brandon and Taylor’s wedding night and honeymoon which will both surely be STRANGE AF.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Will YOU watch this breakup in real-time????