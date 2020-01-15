Impeachment In Motion: House Votes 228-193 To Send Trump Articles To The Senate For Trial

House Votes 228-193 To Send Trump Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate

Donald Trump’s impeachment is back in motion after a brief hiatus for some political posturing.

For the past several weeks Nancy Pelosi has been holding the articles of impeachment against 53% of white women’s president in the name of waiting for Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell to explain the rules of the trial and specifically whether or not witnesses will be allowed. Essentially, you can’t trust McConnell to be fair any more than you can trust Future to pull out.

Anywho, today the House voted to 228-193 to finally send the articles to the senate to that the trial may begin. Pelosi’s strategy didn’t exactly pan out from the standpoint of rules, but in the time that has there have been some significant developments.

Yesterday, the House Intelligence Committee released new evidence that further implicates Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump in a Ukranian shakedown. A letter was written by Giuliani to newly-minted President Volodymyr Zelensky back in May asks for a meeting and states explicitly that Trump was fully aware of both the communication and request according to POLITICO.

In the letter, which was obtained from Parnas’ cell phone that was turned over the Intelligence Committee on Sunday, Giuliani asked for a half-hour meeting with Zelensky as the former New York City mayor was pursuing investigations targeting former Vice President Joe Biden — and Giuliani made clear that he was acting with Trump’s “knowledge and consent” and in his capacity as a “personal” attorney for the president. Trump, though, has stated that he was acting on behalf of the U.S. government when he allegedly pushed for the investigations.

The “Parnas” being referred to is Lev Parnas, a Ukranian friend of Giuliani’s, who has been federally indicted for violating campaign finance laws. Parnas was arrested in Dulles Airport in D.C. on his way out of the country just hours after having breakfast with the former NYC mayor.

Also released was a very telling note Parnas wrote on a hotel notepad that appears to spell out his directives in the Ukraine.

Among the evidence just produced by the House Intelligence Committee – a note from Parnas saying "get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will be investigated" pic.twitter.com/nswPgc1kmF — Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) January 14, 2020

This whole saga with Ukraine is shady as hell and Republicans have made it clear that they plan to acquit their lord and savior Donald Trump of whatever he is charged with. That said if more evidence continues to be brought to light it will make it harder and harder for some Republicans to wantonly pronounce Trump not guilty amid public pressure during in an election year.

Don’t hold your breath for Trump to be removed, but things have gotten a bit more interesting…