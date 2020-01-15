The Shading: Stephen King Cluelessly Criticizes Diversity, Black Hollywood Claps Back 

Stephen King Says Diversity Is A Non-Factor

Another year, another #OscarsSoWhite debacle that has Hollywood divided between the woke and non-woke folks. Earlier this week, famous author, and beloved liberal, Stephen King decided to speak out against the role that diversity plays when voting for Academy Award nominees. He tweeted:

“I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality. It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong.”

The Bestseller added that he had been allowed to nominate people for best picture, best screenplay and best original screenplay, and that for him “the diversity issue — as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway — did not come up.” Celebs like Ava DuVernay, who’ve looked up to King throughout her career, spoke out about his distasteful comments.

When you wake up, meditate, stretch, reach for your phone to check on the world and see a tweet from someone you admire that is so backward and ignorant you want to go back to bed. https://t.co/nPXOeAebkb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 14, 2020

Harriet actress Cynthia Erivo — who also happens to be the star in King’s new HBO show ‘The Outsider’s — responded to the author’s comments reminding folks that this awards season was filled with a flurry of talented films featuring and created by people of color and women. She told Deadline:

“It’s up to people used to doing things a certain way to shake things up and do things to make sure the room reflects the world we live in.If I can help, I will.”

Author Roxane Gay took to social media to share her piece, too. She said of King’s statement:

“As a fan, this is painful to read. It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous. They are not separate things. Quality is everywhere but most industries only believe in quality from one demographic. And now, here you are.”

You’d think Hollywood would have it right by 2020! Smh. Shame on you, Stephen.