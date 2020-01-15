Bike On 12 O’Clock: Meek Mill Drops Trailer For His Pulse-And-Street-Racing New Flick ‘Charm City Kings’ [Video]

Meek Mill Releases ‘Charm City Kings’ Movie Trailer

Meek Mill his making his way to the silver screen via his new bike life flick Charm City Kings.

The film is executive produced by the Overbrook bosses Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and James Lassiter and follows a young bul named Mouse who wants desperately to join the infamous Baltimore dirt bike gang Midnight Clique.

Angel Manuel Soto serves as director and it looks like he’s captured the thrill of riding in a way we’ve never seen before.

Peep the trailer below.

Thoughts?