Glass House: Wendy Williams Is Getting DRAGGED For THESE Violent Comments About Lori Harvey

Wendy Williams Is Getting DRAGGED For THESE Violent Comments About Lori Harvey

Wendy Williams is always down for some controversy and Wednesday was no different as she decided to delve into the relationship between Lori Harvey and Future. Of course she would, it’s one of the biggest relationship stories going on right now. Everyone is talking about it.

However, Wendy is talking about it a bit differently than most people. On Wednesday’s show, pulled up all of Future’s baby momma receipts (with a chart).

“He has 8 kids with four different baby moms! If this was my daughter at 23 I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps. And, you’re not the boss of your kids when they’re 23-years-old. Lori, what’re you doing? Girl, everyone talks about you … You’re so pretty, you don’t have to be that girl!”

Really?!

Dude Wendy Williams gotta day it but damn she’s got a problem with slut shamming. The way she talked about Lori Harvey today was borderline dangerous. “I’d throw my daughter down the steps and break her bones” aint somethin I’d say to my daughter no matter how many men she’d been — jaaadiiieirene (@jaaadiiieirene) January 16, 2020

Twitter was pretty fed up with those comments and came crashing down on Wendy. She’s used to it, probably but this was one epic dragging. Take a look…