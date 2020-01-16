Bae Of The Day: We Really Need To Talk About How Ryan Destiny Is One Of The Finest Women In The World

Ryan Destiny Is One Of The Finest Women In The World

If you saw the epic picture of Melanin Magic earlier this week, showing Lori Harvey, Normani, Jordyn Woods and Ryan Destiny then you know that God is straight up real. Goodness. While three of the women are going viral every single day and topping charts and social media lists, one woman is understated in her fame but just as gorgeous as anyone out there.

Ryan Destiny is a singer and songwriter who is best known for her role in Fox’s drama Star. She’s been captivating since day one and has been beautiful greatness since day one.

Now let’s do what we do best and pay homage to one of the baddest in the game.