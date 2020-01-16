Need My Coins: Dame Dash Sues WE tv For Non-Payment & ‘Forcing’ His Son Boogie To Drink

Dame Dash Sues WE tv For Non-Payment & ‘Forcing’ Boogie To Drink

Dame Dash has been the defendant in a few lawsuits recently, but now, he’s finally got the chance to see what things are like on the other end of the spectrum.

The former music executive has filed a suit against WE tv, who produces the hit reality show, Growing Up Hip-Hop. The main factor for the lawsuit is sort of tricky, as Dame alleges he hasn’t been paid from his appearances on the program. The reason for this? All his paychecks have been surrendered to creditors on his behalf per court order, according to reports from TMZ.

In the docs, Damon admits there’s a court order directing WE tv to divert all money to Dame’s creditors, but he claims WE tv should not be withholding the dough, in this case, because the money’s owed to his third-party company, Poppington.

We already know from previous reports that Dame is a little short on money, so it looks like he thinks if WE tv pays Poppington (which is technically not him) he won’t have those checks surrendered.

On top of his problem with not getting paid, Dash is also suing WE over claims that they forced his son to drink on camera for ratings, breaking an alleged agreement to not show Boogie drinking on the series any longer. For a majority of the past seasons, his son’s storylines have involved drinking, doing drugs, and trying to stay sober all in a seemingly endless cycle.

Will Dame be able to prove his case? We’ll just have to wait and see. We’re sure WE will have something to say about this so we await their statement.

In the meantime, it seems like all of his funds are being diverted as of late, including his settlement from Lee Daniels, which was just diverted to the mother of his children.