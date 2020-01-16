Throwback Dirty Doggin’: Treach Alleges Ex-Wife Pepa Cheating Two Decades Ago With A Woman Is STILL Eating Him Up

Treach Still Upset Over Pepa’s Alleged Cheating

Naughty By Nature rapper Treach visited The Breakfast Club and spoke candidly about the history between him and his famous ex-wife Pepa and revealed why they actually split is STILL causing friction between them.

The conversation started with Angela Yee asked if they got along today, after raising daughter Egypt into an adult.

“We have a love-hate relationship. We good, it’s just certain things that come up from her book. And now there’s gonna be a Salt ‘N’ Pepa movie. I’m looking at the character they got for me and they wanna release it, but it never happened. “What’s Love Gotta Do With It” was a good movie but it wasn’t our story. The real story about us, first of all…what’s the number one reason for divorce?”

Envy responds:

“Cheating”.

From there, Treach tells TBC that he got cheated on by Pepa after they both made arrangements with a woman for a threesome and then Pep slid off and had a side relationship with the woman.

“What happened when the girlfriend goes with the wife and they had their own [inaudible].”

Are you shocked by this at all? Hit play to hear it.

Pepa and Treach were together for ten years and married for one. Hopefully, they can resolve this!

Peep the full interview with Treach and The Breakfast Club here.