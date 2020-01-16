Issa Rae Reveals “Insecure” Season 4 Premiere Date, Sparks Hella Hysteria

Issa Rae Reveals “Insecure” Season 4 Premiere Date

We don’t know much about the long-awaited fourth season of hit HBO show “Insecure” BUT we DO know it’s coming April 12th according to Issa Rae herself who dropped the exciting announcement in a rare Instagram post.

Oh yes, it’s hella lit and another win for the budding media mogul who can’t be more booked and busy with TWO movies and several other projects dropping this year.

Are they ever getting back together, cuz he still here #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/dtaX0Zy4Ri — 𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖉𝖔𝖒 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑🤨 (@wadingx) January 15, 2020

