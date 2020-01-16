Issa Rae Reveals “Insecure” Season 4 Premiere Date, Sparks Hella Hysteria
Issa Rae Reveals “Insecure” Season 4 Premiere Date
We don’t know much about the long-awaited fourth season of hit HBO show “Insecure” BUT we DO know it’s coming April 12th according to Issa Rae herself who dropped the exciting announcement in a rare Instagram post.
Oh yes, it’s hella lit and another win for the budding media mogul who can’t be more booked and busy with TWO movies and several other projects dropping this year.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Issa’s “Insecure” announcement on the flip.
