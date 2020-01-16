Skin Folk Co-Sign: Scorned Trump Bootlicker Omarosa Says She Fully Supports Cardi B’s Entry Into Politics [Video]

Omarosa Fully Supports Cardi B’s Political Aspirations

The world is crazy as hell and only gets crazier by the day.

Omarosa appeared on TMZ Live the other day and was asked her thoughts on Cardi B entering the political arena and much to our surprise she is in full support of a lil’ Bronx bolitics.

Reality stars co-signing other reality stars to run for public office is the type of ridiculous shenanigans America deserves.