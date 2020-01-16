Look Back At It: Cardi B Flaunts Her Shlonggg Untamed Hair

Cardi B Lets Her Real Hair Breathe

You know you see it!

We know she loves her some colorful, lace front wigs but Cardi B is proud of her real hair. The rapper jumped on twitter to share a photo of her natural tresses with the caption, “I got that schlonggg”.

Yes, she does.

I got that shlonggg pic.twitter.com/fKS1wQOxJ2 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 16, 2020

It looks healthy too! We’re used to seeing Cardi B in wigs or in the braids and stocking cap when she relaxing at home and talking to fans on IG live. It’s been a minute since he got a selfie of the star, showing off her face.

In her last public outing, Cardi B was spotted wearing a ski mask at her friend’s baby shower. Folks expected she might be hiding something on her mug and this doesn’t exactly debunk the rumors. At least we know her hair is having a good season! Did YOU expect Belcalis’ hair to look like this under her wigs?