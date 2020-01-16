Fàthér ÖF Fivé?• Rumors Swirl That Cam Newton Quietly Welcomed A Baby With THIS Insta-Model

Another day, ànôôôôôthér rumor. This time it surrounds Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton who many are speculating might now be a father of FIVE. As previously reported Cam and his longtime love Kia Proctor welcomed their fourth child, Cashmere Saint, in October. Still despite that, rumors swirled that the couple was actually broken up after they scrubbed their Instagram profiles of each other months before the child’s birth.

And while many speculated what could’ve caused their breakup, there’s never been a confirmation on what allegedly went down.

TheJasmineBrand is reporting however that the split might have been caused by Cam allegedly having a child with another woman. According to the site who spoke with sources, Instagram model/former Miss Azerbaijan La Reina Shaw gave birth to a child, allegedly with the quarterback in the summertime. Though there are no pregnancy or baby pictures shown on her Instagram, people are pointing out that you can see a round baby bump cropped out of a photo posted in June.

Not only that, in another one of La Reina’s pics you can clearly see baby bottles in the back.

Now, this doesn’t mean that the model’s baby is necessarily Cam Newton’s child, but on New Year’s Eve she allegedly was with Cam at his Fellaship Atlanta cigar lounge. She posted a pic from the location.

People are also noting that she’s commented on several of the QB’s pics—but maybe she’s just a fan.

There’s not much evidence here but it’ll be interesting to see if La Reina and Cam go out publically as a couple—-if they really are dating.

La Reina, who already has a son from a previous relationship, posted that 2019 blessed her with “more life” and “unconditional love.”

Cam’s keeping quiet on new baby rumors. Instead, he’s focusing on his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee. He also recently won the fifth annual #WPOY Charity Challenge, which means Nationwide will contribute $25,000 to The Cam Newton Foundation.

