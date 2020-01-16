Pure Comedy: Billy Porter Reveals What It’s Like Going To A Strip Club With Tiffany Haddish [Video]

Billy Porter Talks Going To A Strip Club With Tiffany Haddish

Billy Porter stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers this week to talk about his film, Like A Boss, which he stars in alongside Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek, and Rose Byrne.

While he’s in the building, the actor talks about what fans can expect from the film, reviews his always incredible red carpet looks, and lets fans in on a story about going to the strip club with Tiffany Haddish and the rest of the Like A Boss cast.

Check out the interview down below to hear all about it: