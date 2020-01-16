Hate It Or Love It?! Demi Lovato To Sing The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV In Miami

Demi Lovato Will Sing The National Anthem At Next Month’s Super Bowl

After having just announced that she’s going to perform on the Grammys later this month, Demi Lovato has more big news, as she’s been tapped to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl only a few days later.

She announced the move on Twitter, writing, “Watch Demi perform the national anthem at #SBLIV on February 2nd!”

Watch Demi perform the National Anthem at #SBLIV on February 2nd! 🏈 @NFL pic.twitter.com/Mr5aLH9H8k — Team Demi (@ddlovato) January 16, 2020