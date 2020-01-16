All The Smoke: OG Lizzy Dubb Pulled Up On Ol’ Bernard Sanders To Chin Check Him Over Woman-Can’t-Be-President Comments, “You Called Me A Liar” [Video]

Elizabeth Warren And Bernie Sanders’ Post-Debate Confrontation Revealed

Earlier this week BOSSIP reported that Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had a tense exchange following the Iowa debate.

That tension is the result of comments that Warren alleges Sanders made about a woman not being able to win the presidency back in 2018. Anyone watching the debate live on TV noticed the confrontation but wasn’t able to hear what was being said…until today.

It was definitely white people spicy.

Listen, although we are having a good time with this mayo-slathered drama, ultimately, none of this foolishness is important. Bernie Sanders alleged cynicism toward a woman being president is irrelevant. Elizabeth Warren weaponizing the conversation to score points off Bernie is irrelevant.

If Democrats want to beat Donald Trump they better get their s#!t together and focus on the endgame. It’s time to get votes or die tryin’.