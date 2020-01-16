Butt Hurt: Odell Beckham Jr. Has Arrest Warrant Against Him For Celebratorily Slapping Cop’s Cakes In LSU Locker Room
Listen, Odell Beckham Jr. is a lot of things. He’s extra, he’s attention-slorey, he’s immature, and he often lacks self-awareness. What he’s not is a thug nor does he have a history of violence. However…
According to the Times-Picayune, the New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for OBJ for his behavior in the following video:
That’s right, for slapping that hatin’ cop’s butt, Odell Beckham Jr. is now wanted for battery against a police officer. The report says that the cops originally wanted to charge the Browns mercurial baller with misdemeanor sexual battery, a judge denied that charge.
Misdemeanor. Sexual. Battery. They’re WILDIN’. It can’t POSSIBLY be that serious. The cop was already being extra and appeared to be looking for underaged players drinking alcohol in the locker room when OBJ gave the him a lil’ love tap. If the cop felt that violated he could have arrested Odell on the spot. That didn’t happen.
