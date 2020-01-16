When We All Vote: Michelle Obama And MTV Team Up For $5,000 “2020 Prom Challenge” Encouraging High Schools To Boost Voter Registration

When We All Vote And MTV’s Voter Registration Effort “2020 Prom Challenge”

America is preparing for one of the most important election seasons in the country’s history this coming November 3.

Voting and voter registration will be at the forefront of conversations from now until that fateful Tuesday.

First Lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative aims to make sure as many people as possible are registered and active voters. Part of mobilizing the country is generating excitement and nothing generates that like the youth of America.

To that end, When We All Votes high school program, My School Votes, has teamed up with MTV’s +1thevote to sponsor the “2020 Prom Challenge”. This socially-engineered program gives high school kids the chance to inspire their communities to vote in addition to putting a couple dollars in their school’s pocket. Well, more than a couple dollars, $5,000 to be exact.

20 high schools with the most creative and impactful voter registration programs will be selected to win up to $5,000 to fund their proms and/or their nonpartisan voter registration efforts.

“With over 4 million Americans turning 18 between now and the 2020 election, When We All Vote and MTV are working to integrate voter registration into the lives of high school seniors, from proms to games, graduations to birthdays”, said Crystal Carson, Communications Director for When We All Vote.

Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw are just a few of A-list names who have partnered with Mrs. Obama since 2018 to support the non-partisan efforts of When We All Vote to get Americans registered.

MTV’s +1thevote wants to encourage first-time voters to not only use their voice but to put democracy on the list of other milestone moments in their lives like prom, graduation, and birthdays.

Students, teachers, administrators and parents can go HERE to apply for entry and also get more information and resources about “2020 Prom Challenge”.