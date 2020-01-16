YouTube Music Brings Out Atlanta’s Drippiest Icons To Swanky ‘Leaders & Legends’ Ball

YouTube Music Hosts 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball Celebrating 30 Year Legacy Of LaFace Records

Wednesday night YouTube Music hosted the 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball in Atlanta celebrating the 30-year legacy of LaFace Records and honoring music veterans Babyface and LA Reid.

The black-tie gala was introduced by YouTube Music’s Lyor Cohen and Tuma Basa, and several Atlanta music legends were in attendance including: Monica, Big Boi, TI, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Future and more.

The evening was capped off by special award presentations made to Edmonds and Reid for the storied careers and performances by Atlanta’s legendary acts including Big Boi, Pastor Troy, KP the Great, Goodie Mob, CeeLo, Killer Mike and TI. Other notable attendees and guest appearances included Ludacris, 2Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Future, Rick Ross, Da Brat, YoungBloodZ, Sleepy Brown, Rico Wade, Dallas Austin, and more.

