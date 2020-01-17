Slobbery Shade: NeNe Nastily Hocks Up Spit At Kenya & Says She Deserved It

#RHOA Mid-Season Trailer: NeNe So Nasty & So Rudely Hocks Up Spit At Kenya

She did it.

After trying to deny Kenya’s claims that she tried to spit on her, NeNe’s been caught red-handed hocking up spit in her fellow housewife’s direction. As previously reported by LoveBScott, Kenya and NeNe got into it over Kenya’s estranged husband Marc Daly while on the cast trip to Athens, Greece. Kenya allegedly was angry that NeNe and her husband Gregg had been in contact with her ex and a shouting match ensued. That’s when NeNe allegedly prepared to spit at Kenya–but stopped herself.

Now the mid-season RHOA trailer’s been released and in it, you can CLEARLY see NeNe at least purse her lips with her tongue out as though she was preparing to spit. NeNe was apparently peeved that Kenya told her to “Please go to jail again.”



Messy, messy, messy.

According to NeNe, however, she doesn’t regret the run-in with Kenya and she ticked off reasons why “Kenya deserves it.”

“She need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done! From constantly startin s*** wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar. Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment! I DID the act but DIDNT SPIT! I Wish i had tho! No regrets”

She need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done! From constantly startin shit wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar. Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment! I DID the act but DIDNT SPIT! I Wish i had tho! No regrets — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) January 16, 2020

SMH, c’mon NeNe. She also took to her YouTube channel to bash Kenya for a recent tweet where she called her ugly.

Does she own a mirror? On her 6th nose job always coming for the pretty girls on the show #byeugly #byewig #byesnake #RHOA — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 13, 2020

“It’s just sad,” said NeNe. “Especially after having a daughter of her own.”

