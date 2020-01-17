Slobbery Shade: NeNe Nastily Hocks Up Spit At Kenya & Says She Deserved It
#RHOA Mid-Season Trailer: NeNe So Nasty & So Rudely Hocks Up Spit At Kenya
She did it.
After trying to deny Kenya’s claims that she tried to spit on her, NeNe’s been caught red-handed hocking up spit in her fellow housewife’s direction. As previously reported by LoveBScott, Kenya and NeNe got into it over Kenya’s estranged husband Marc Daly while on the cast trip to Athens, Greece. Kenya allegedly was angry that NeNe and her husband Gregg had been in contact with her ex and a shouting match ensued. That’s when NeNe allegedly prepared to spit at Kenya–but stopped herself.
Now the mid-season RHOA trailer’s been released and in it, you can CLEARLY see NeNe at least purse her lips with her tongue out as though she was preparing to spit. NeNe was apparently peeved that Kenya told her to “Please go to jail again.”
Messy, messy, messy.
According to NeNe, however, she doesn’t regret the run-in with Kenya and she ticked off reasons why “Kenya deserves it.”
“She need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done! From constantly startin s*** wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar. Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment! I DID the act but DIDNT SPIT! I Wish i had tho! No regrets”
SMH, c’mon NeNe. She also took to her YouTube channel to bash Kenya for a recent tweet where she called her ugly.
“It’s just sad,” said NeNe. “Especially after having a daughter of her own.”
On NeNe’s YouTube, she’s claiming that Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey “uphold” Kenya Moore and have a secret alliance with her.
In the video, she also dispelled rumors that she was upset with the alleged “#RHOA snake” Yovanna who said that NeNe is the one who used the word “audio” while referring to her receipts on Cynthia Bailey.
Oh NeNe.
Kenya is also claiming that Kenya told Wendy Williams that she actually spit on her, not that she “tried to” spit on her.
That’s untrue and there are receipts.
Oop! After I checked my DMs…😜. I have found that there is receipts time after time of #KenyaMoore stating that #NeneLeakes attempted and or acted like she was gonna spit on her, but Kenya never said she was spat on. I don’t think there was ever a time where Kenya said Nene spit on her…so clearly there’s been a lot of things being misconstrued. Nene said she didn’t spit on her, Kenya said she never got spat on. Both cases there was the act of a spitatation (In my Wendy Williams Voice) but there was no spit being flung out of anyone’s mouth 😂…chile writing this caption made me feel dumb..what are we all as fans fighting about! No spit was spat, but the act of spitting was made discussion Over! 💀 #RHOA
Is it time for the reunion yet???
Will YOU watch “Real Housewives of Atlanta” to see NeNe Leakes VS. Kenya Moore?
