Cam Newtown Demands DNA Test From Kia Proctor; Baby Mama Countersues For Child Support & Full Physical Custody (Exclusive)

Carolina Panthers Player Demands DNA Test From His Ex-Partner Kia Proctor

Rumors swirled this week that NFL star Cam Newton welcomed a secret seed with Instagram model and former Miss Azerbaijan La Reina Shaw behind the back of his long term partner Kia Proctor.

But BOSSIP has learned that the pair have been separated for at least six months and are now are embroiled in a custody and child support battle, according to court papers. Their youngest child, who was born last fall, has never lived with the Carolina Panthers player.

Newton sued Proctor for paternity, joint custody and visitation over the summer for Chosen, 5, Sovereign-Dior, three, Camidas Swain, two and Cashmere Saint, who was born in September 2019. Newton acknowledged that he signed the kids’ birth certificates, but wants DNA proof. He said he’s been voluntarily paying child support but wants the court to figure out a dollar amount. Newton also said that once he’s legally deemed the father, he’d like joint physical custody with Proctor.

But Proctor countersued Newton for full physical custody, child support, health benefits, life insurance for the children and her lawyer and expert fees.