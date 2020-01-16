“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Pepa And Treach Reveal Whether Or Not They Approve Of Sam And Egypt’s Relationship [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Pepa Surprises Treach To Discuss Sam Proposing To Egypt
If you’ve been watching “Growing Up Hip Hop” this season you already know that Egypt’s relationship with Sam just got fast tracked, thanks to Sam’s plans to propose. So far we’ve primarily seen Egypt’s mom, Pepa (from the legendary group Salt’N’Pepa) but in tonight’s episode, Pep surprises Egypt’s dad, Naughty By Nature rapper Treach, to discuss their daughter’s boyfriend and his big plans. Do you think they’re on board?
Check out the clip to find out:
Were you surprised by what Pepa and Treach had to say?
A brand new episode of ‘GROWING UP HIP HOP’ airs tonight THURSDAY, JANUARY 16 AT 9:00 PM ET/8:00 PM CT
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.