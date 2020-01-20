Deals You Won’t Want to Miss This Week

The popular sitcom Parks and Recreation declares October 13th Treat Yo’ Self Day, but here at Bossip, we believe you can (and should!) treat yourself any day of the year. We know that Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Green Monday, and the sale-filled holiday season have long passed, but it doesn’t mean that you should miss out on major deals.

Below, you’ll find ten random but cool deals you’ll regret not taking advantage of:

Corala Premium Weighted Blanket

Improve the quality of your sleep with this weighted blanket that mimics the feeling of getting hugged. Made out of 100% cotton, real glass beads, and sustainable materials, it helps you snooze more comfortably, resulting in happier mornings. With this deal, you get to take home the blanket, along with two duvet covers. It usually goes for $254, but it’s on sale now for $159.99.

Corala Premium Weighted Blanket + 2 Covers – $159.99 See Deal

ProSonic Ultra Whitening Sonic Toothbrush

Give your precious pearly whites extra TLC with this toothbrush that delivers 40,000 brush strokes per minute, allowing for a more thorough cleaning. Four different modes are built-in — gentle, daily, whiten, and polish — giving you the option to get the intensity and style of cleaning you prefer. Typically retailing for $79.99, you can score the toothbrush and four free brush heads on sale for $29.99.

ProSonic Ultra Whitening Sonic Toothbrush with 4 Brush Heads – $29.99 See Deal

Winc Wine Delivery: 4 Bottles

Stop settling for supermarket vino with this service that delivers quality wine right to your doorstep. For only $26, you get four bottles of exquisite blends, all of which are handpicked by wine aficionados who know their stuff. Each bottle comes with flavor notes, vineyard backstories, and food pairing ideas, so you get to learn as you sip.

Winc Wine Delivery: 4 Bottles – $26 See Deal

DeadSoxy No-Show Socks

Just because you opt to wear no-show socks doesn’t mean you have to wear pairs that are boring. These socks by DeadSoxy feature fun designs, have patented silicone to eliminate slippage, and are crafted from 75% bamboo rayon for enhanced comfort. Grab a 10-pack on sale for $136 — 20 percent off the usual $170.

CORI Travel Pillow

Standard travel pillows usually require you to adjust to get to a position you’re comfortable with, but the CORI pillow does the opposite. It deviates from the typical U-shape and features an adjustable design that adapts to what you need. Outfitted with silky soft fabrics and filled with memory foam, you’ll no longer find sleeping while traveling a nuisance. Right now, it can be yours for $32.90.

CORI Travel Pillow – $32.9 See Deal

Handmade Custom Couple Bobblehead

Want to display your loved ones on your work desk, but find picture frames too dull? You can get ageless mini caricature sculptures in the likeness of anyone you want with this deal from Allbobbleheads.com. One thousand poses and themes are available, allowing you to get creative. Usually $195, you can get your custom bobblehead for only $89.99.

Handmade Custom Couple Bobblehead (50% Off Code) – $89.99 See Deal

Aurai Eye Massager

Staring at digital screens for hours on end inevitably leads to eye strain, and this massager can soothe your eyes and alleviate dry eye discomfort right away. It also helps facilitate quality sleep and get rid of dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines. Usually $290, you can snag it on sale now for $246.99.

Aurai Eye Massager – $246.99 See Deal

Diamond Whiskey Decanter Set

Upgrade your home bar with this luxury decanter set that boasts two diamond glasses, a black base stand, a stunning decanter, and a glass filling funnel, all of which elevate your drinking experience. The decanter is designed in a way that aerates your wine, bringing out its full flavor. Right now, you can grab it on sale for $56.99.

Diamond Whiskey Decanter Set – $56.99 See Deal

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Turn your living room into a Topgolf course with this home golf simulator and swing stick. Made up of a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, this immersive game allows you to play a round of golf at home or in the office, Phigolf is portable and easy-to-set-up wherever you are with the gameplay taking place on 2 amazing apps. Grab the PhiGolf simulator on sale for $249.

