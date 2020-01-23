Become a Certified Health and Nutrition Life Coach With This Learning Bundle

It’s one thing to live a healthy lifestyle and actively make good choices, but it’s another thing to create an elaborate health and nutrition plan that will guide your life. If you’re a wellness junkie and want to take things up a notch, this Health & Nutrition Life Coach Certification Course can train you to become your own professional cheerleader, arming you with the capacity to develop a wellness package not just for yourself, but for other people as well.

Comprised of 88 lectures and 10 hours of premium content, this learning program will fill you in on everything you need to be able to design an effective health and nutrition plan. You’ll be acquainted with the basics of health theory as it relates to human anatomy, nutrition, and physical fitness, as well as develop a deep understanding of the psychology of behavioral change. Other courses are focused on filling you in with motivational techniques that you can apply to your clients, allowing you to support their emotional, behavioral, physical, and nutritional well-being. You’ll know the methods required to assess their needs properly, along with their readiness to change. You’ll also explore professional life coaching skills that can shape you into an effective mentor.

This course is accredited by the Continuing Professional Development Standards Agency. Once you’ve gone through all the lectures, you’ll become a Certified Health and Nutrition Life Coach who is capable of advocating a healthy living for others.

