Deliver Us: Here’s Why Twitter Is Convinced Eva Marcille Won’t Be Coming Back To RHOA Next Season

Eva Marcille Gone?

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta midseason trailer hit and there was all sorts of speculation about what would be happening for the second half of the season. One thing that was glaring was the omission of one Eva Marcille. The pregnant model has been all over the first half of the season getting dragged and one of the more controversial figures.

Now the second half of the season trailer dropped and guess who’s missing: Eva. She’s hardly in the trailer. So what does this mean? Is she gone? Was she just having her baby? What’s the deal?

Eva watching the trailer and realizing she was barely in it… #RHOA pic.twitter.com/ppeqyx3HLE — Big Duke Energy (@DukeOfShade) January 16, 2020

Twitter is speculating that this means she is gone from the show and they are rejoicing. Take a look…