Beyoncé Blesses Famous Frannns With Planet-Sized Parcels Of Ivy Park x Adidas Drip

- By Bossip Staff
Beyoncé Gifts Celebrity Friends With Ivy Park-Adidas Drip

Queen Bey raised the bar to another untouchable level by gifting her famous frannnns the whole entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection that arrived in spectacular packaging and kicked off the impressive rollout for her latest foray into fashion.

Draped magnificently and curated to perfection, the planet-sized packages found their way to everyone from Cardi B to Ellen who gleefully unboxed the massive gifts and sent social media into a heart eye TIZZY.

Hit the flip for all the celebrity unboxings of Beyonce’s massive Ivy Park-Adidas gifts.

View this post on Instagram

ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

    A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

