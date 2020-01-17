Cat-suited Cardi B Buries Face Behind $11,000 Worth Of Bling For Offset’s Paris Fashion Debut

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Cardi B, Offset in paris

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Cardi B Still Covering Her Face In Paris

Cardi B is still masked up in the public overseas, but this time she sprinkled a little glam over it.

After she was spotted rocking a ski mask in NYC, Cardi B appeared in Paris, France with a Swarovski Crystal covered mask and a sheer body-hugging one-piece alongside Offset who was showing off his clothing collab with designer Chaz A. Jordan during Paris fashion week.

According to TMZ, the fancy face cover cost Cardi a smooth $11,000. She paired the bling wearing a floor dragging fur coat. Are you feeling her get up?

 

After the fashion show, Cardi B and Offset painted Paris black. The couple was spotted out and about by paparazzi hitting up an after-party. Cardi B swapped out her blingin’ face mask with a simpler skull face designed ski mask. Hit the flip for more photos.

Cardi B face mask

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Cardi B face mask

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Cardi B face mask

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Cardi B face mask

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews.com / Splash News

Cardi B face mask

Source: New Media Images / SplashNews.com / Splash News

View this post on Instagram

IN AND OUT

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.