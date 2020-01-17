Fianceé Of Late ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff Reveals He Passed From Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

The fianceé of ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff, who passed away on December 24 (which was also his birthday), took to Twitter Wednesday to give the world an update on his tragic passing. It was initially reported that Aschoff had suffered a bout with pneumonia that lasted several weeks, however in her post, Aschoff’s fiancee Katy Berteau revealed the journalist was suffering from stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs which was not diagnosed until after his passing.

Hi all, Katy again- this will be my last post on Edward’s social media. I wanted to provide an update about Edward’s passing that may help people in processing it and making a little more sense of what happened.

After his passing, the hospital received the final results from his lung biopsy. Unbeknownst to us, Edward had stage 4, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in his lungs. This is an aggressive type of cancer that is usually undetectable until it is very advanced.

Both pneumonia and non-Hodgkins lymphoma can trigger HLH in the body and that is seemingly what happened with Edward. All of this combined is what led to his very rapid decline those last few days, and ultimately his passing.

Edward’s family and I are so grateful for the excellent care that was provided by all his caregivers, including the team of doctors and nurses.

I hope this information helps people in dealing with this tragedy. It has helped me knowing that his passing was inevitable, and I’m at least grateful he didn’t have to go through the painful treatment and drawn out process of battling the disease

He wouldn’t have wanted to go out like that. His ass was too vain.

I also wanted to provide this update because he would have wanted everyone to know that something way bigger than pneumonia took him down.

In lieu of flowers, we’re asking that donations be made to a scholarship fund being set up by the University of Florida’s School of Journalism and Communications (see end for details). He loved mentoring and sharing his advice for up-and-coming journalists and reporters.

Again, thank you to everyone for your continuous support. To all of you who have reached out, provided and offered support, donated, attended services, shared their favorite Edward stories, how he touched your life, thank you, from bottom of my ❤️

-Katy Berteau

Donations to the Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund at UF’s College of Journalism and Communications can be made out to the “U.F. Foundation”, sent to P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL 32604, Attn: Gift Processing. Please note “Edward Aschoff Memorial Fund” in the memo area.