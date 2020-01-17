Love & Light: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Reveals Her Alopecia Diagnosis, Proudly Poses With Beautiful Bald Head

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley Reveals Alopecia Diagnosis And Bald Head

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley has become someone who we’ve watched with great admiration since she burst onto the public stage last year as one of several freshmen congresswomen who are now known as “The Squad“.

Pressley is a truth-teller who speaks directly to the heart of important issues with warm empathy and fierce resolve.

That resolve is likely the reason she showed such dignity and bravery yesterday when she showed herself to the world for the very first time. As we learned, looking at Ayanna Pressley and actually seeing her are two very different things.

Congresswoman Pressley appeared on The Root‘s viral series A Word to tell us about how an alopecia diagnosis changed her life.

God bless Ayanna Pressley. We’ve got nothing but love and well-wishes for our sista.