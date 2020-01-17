Represent: Media Maven Cathy Hughes Covers MONARCH Magazine, Talks Building Urban One’s Legacy

Cathy Hughes Covers MONARCH Magazine

Cathy Hughes is on the cover of MONARCH Magazine and talking about her #BlackGirlMagic in all its glory. The urban media maven is covering the publication’s Winter 2019/2020 issue and in it, speaking on her legacy as the founder and chairwoman of Urban One (the parent company of Radio One, TV One, iOne Digital, CLEO TV, One Solution and Reach Media).

“I do not want to be separated from those I serve. I love my radio audience. I love my cable viewers. I love my digital participants, and that’s really the connection from which I don’t want to be separated,” she tells MONARCH. “I never imagined that I would be part of the largest Black owned media company today. I never dreamed about helping folks craft their careers and professions and helping them become successful.”

The mag is also highlighting her dream team “The Men of Urban One”, the key players on Urban One’s digital, radio and television teams, ranging from executives, such as Detavio Samuels, president of iOne Digital and One Solution (home to NewsOne, BOSSIP, MadameNoire, HelloBeautiful, Hip-Hop Wired and Cassius brands)…

to nationally syndicated radio personalities like Rickey Smiley, Willie Moore Jr. and Al B. Sure.

Congrats Ms. Hughes!

To see more Cathy Hughes and all her Urban One excellence watch the URBAN ONE HONORS Monday, January 20 – the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday – at 8 P.M./7C on TV One.