The Breakfast Club: A$AP Rocky Responds To Joe Budden Saying He’s Not A Star In Music [Video]

The A$AP Mob Stops By The Breakfast Club Before Yams Day

On Friday, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Rocky, YG Addie, and more members of the A$AP Mob stopped by The Breakfast Club in preparation for Yams Day.

While they were in the building, the crew talks about what fans can expect at this year’s festivities, Rocky answers some questions about his time being locked up in Sweden, and the group as a whole talks about the state of New York hip hop. Rocky also responds to Joe Budden’s podcast comments where he claims the rapper isn’t a star in music.

Check out the interview down below to see for yourself: