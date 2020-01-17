Andrew Yang’s Wife Says She Was Sexually Assaulted By Her OB-GYN While Pregnant

The wife to a Presidential candidate is sharing some shocking news. Evelyn Yang, the wife to entrepreneur Andrew Yang, is telling CNN that she was sexually assaulted while seven-months pregnant.

Evelyn said she was reading letters that voters had sent to her husband and was particularly touched by a woman’s who said that she decided to press sexual assault charges against an investor in her company because she had heard Yang talk on the campaign trail about how female entrepreneurs don’t get enough support.

“That was enough for her to make this life-altering move, and that was just so powerful. I remember reading that letter and others and saying, ‘I feel you. I wish I could reach out to you and tell you I understand. I have my own story,'” Evelyn Yang told CNN. “Something about being on the trail and meeting people and seeing the difference that we’ve been making already has moved me to share my own story about it, about sexual assault,” she said.

According to Evelyn, when she was pregnant with her first child Dr. Robert Hadden assaulted her and made her feel uncomfortable with his line of questioning about her sexual activity.

“There was absolutely no premise for that line of questioning, and it seemed like he just wanted to hear about me talking about sex. What I kept sticking to was this: ‘OK, so my doctor is pervy. I have a pervy doctor, but I’m going to focus on having a healthy baby,’ and the idea of changing doctors was overwhelming for me.”

She added that she thinks the gynecologist took advantage of the fact that this was her first pregnancy and alleges that he sexually assaulted her with ungloved hands.

“The examinations became longer, more frequent, and I learned that they were unnecessary most of the time,” she recalled, but she told herself, “I suppose I just need to trust him.” “I was in the exam room, and I was dressed and ready to go. Then, at the last minute, he kind of made up an excuse. He said something about, ‘I think you might need a C-section,’ and he proceeded to grab me over to him and undress me and examine me internally, ungloved,” she recalled.

Yang said she “kind of froze like a deer in headlights”, waiting for the doctor to finish and left his practice and never returned. She added that he never washed his hands.

Hadden’s attorney declined to comment to CNN.

