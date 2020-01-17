Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Shayanna Jenkins Is Taking A Social Media Break Following The Release Of Netflix’s Docuseries

Shayanna Jenkins Announces Her Break From Social Media

This week, Netflix released their highly-anticipated documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. The docuseries chronicles the downfall of the former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez as he’s convicted for murder.

Throughout the series, viewers get to see interview segments and personal phone calls from many people close to Hernandez, including his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins. It goes without saying that the airing of this documentary had to be hard on Jenkins, who now has to relive the horror from those trials and her fiancé’s eventual suicide in jail. Not only that, the disgraced NFL player was convicted of murdering Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating Jenkins’ sister, Shaneah Jenkins.

Now, following the release of the documentary, Shayanna is taking a break from social media. After receiving an outpouring of support (and probably some hate) she took to her Instagram stories to post a message to those reaching out.

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative),” Jenkins wrote. “The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

If you haven’t seen the madness that is Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, head over to Netflix immediately to see what all the hype is about.