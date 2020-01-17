Family GOALS: Ray J, Princess & Melody Will Give You The Warmest Fuzzies In Lovey Dovey New “Party’s Over” Video

New Ray J “Party’s Over” Video

Ray J, Princess and their adorable daughter Melody are family GOALS in this heart-melting new video for “Party’s Over” that’s sure to give you extreme baby fever–no, seriously, check it out below:

You can stream the “Emerald City” EP on all major platforms (Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL or purchase on iTunes, Google Play or Amazon) and follow Ray J here and here.