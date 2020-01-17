For Your Viewing Pleasure: Stormzy Makes US Television Debut With “Crown” Performance On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Stormzy Stops By The Tonight Show To Perform “Crown”
Stormzy stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to make his United States TV debut. For the occasion, the British rapper performs his track “Crown” for the live audience.
Check out the video down below to see Stormzy, his choir, and The Roots give the performance of a lifetime.
