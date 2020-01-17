R.I.P.: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Writes A Touching Message For His Late Father, Rocky Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Shares A Touching Tribute To His Late Father

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just shared an incredibly moving message to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 75.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share an old clip of his father wrestling, writing a long caption explaining all the love and respect he has for the man that raised him and inspired him to get into wrestling.

“I love you,” his caption started. “You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love.”

He went on to talk about the toll his father’s death is taking on him.

“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish.”

Check out The Rock’s full tribute to his dad down below. R.I.P., Rocky Johnson.