Jesus Take The Wheel: Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed Captioning For The Hearing Impaired

Man Sues Pornhub Because Lack Of Closed-Captioning For The Hearing Impaired

According to TMZ, a man is claiming that Pornhub violated federal laws in regards to its content so he's filed a class-action lawsuit.

A man identified as Yaroslav Suris is suing the porn site claiming it has denied the deaf and hearing-impaired access to its videos that others can easily enjoy. According to Suris, it’s lack of “closed-captioning” violates their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Hot Step Aunt Babysits Disobedient Nephew,” “Sexy Cop Gets Witness to Talk” and “Daddy 4K” “Allison comes to Talk About Money to Her Boys’ Naughty Father” to name a few. Suris also claims that the deaf and hearing impaired “can’t understand the audio portion of videos on the websites”. Meaning some of the titles he watched and was completely lost on dialogue.

Suris’s main point was that he and those in similar situations routinely pay for Pornhub’s subscription services even with the lack of closed captioning and that shouldn’t be the case.

He’s claiming that his lawsuit is to simply get Pornhub to be inclusive and add closed-captioning to its services. On top of that he wants to be compensated for the “damages” he faced during this ordeal.