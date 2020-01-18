Sweet Mating Sounds: Jhené Aiko Is Back With Another Sexy Track Titled, “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)” [Video]

Jhené Aiko Releases New Track “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW)”

Jhené Aiko has never been shy about her sexuality, and now, she’s back with another song that proves just that. On Friday night, the songstress released a brand new track titled, “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW).” In the song, Aiko brags about her skills in the bedroom, which includes her “hypnotizing” vagina.

She shared the single along with its official music video, which features Aiko alongside a man as they both dance to some sexy choreography in a dim-lit purple room.

When Jhené posted a clip from the video on Instagram mentioning that a certain purple eggplant emoji makers her proud, her on-again, off-again boo Big Sean was quick to jump in the comments with a reply.

“U neva lied,” he wrote with a blue heart and a tongue emoji. Guess it’s safe to assume the song is about him.