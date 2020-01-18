About Time: Fyre Festival’s Sloppy-Toppy Employee Of The Month Andy King Finally Gets An Evian Water Endorsement

Fyre Festival’s Andy King Gets An Evian Water Endorsement

Last year, Netflix dropped one the most shocking documentaries of the year cenetered around the fiasco of the poorly-planned Fyre Festival. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened went extremely viral–but not for the reasons you might think. It wasn’t the lack of housing, food, or the actual disaster of the “festival” that had everyone talking. It was all because one man was willing to give oral sex to a customs official in an effort to secure Evian water for an event he knew probably wouldn’t end up happening either way.

“I said, ‘Billy, what?’ And he said, ‘Andy, if you will go down and suck Cunningham’s dick—who’s the head of customs—and get him to clear all of the containers with water, you will save this festival,” King recalled in the documentary. “And I literally drove home, took a shower…drank some mouthwash. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh…I’m really’—and I got into my car to drive across the island to take one for the team and I got to his office fully prepared to suck his d*ck.”

That man is named Andy King, and now, he’s an internet legend for the ages. Finally, a year after the documentary’s release, Andy is being acknowledged by Evian for his efforts. Andy and the people at Evian are teaming up for the water brand’s latest campaign appropriately titled “What So Good You’d Do Anything For It”.

You can head over to their Instagram to try and win one of the 10 custom bottles he’s giving away. Hopefully, Andy and his undying determination encourages everyone to become a better team player–you never know who’s watching your work ethic.