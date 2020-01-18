Will You Be Watching?! ‘Grown-ish’ Gets Renewed For Season 4 Following Season 3 Premiere

Grown-ish Has Been Renewed For Another Season

Fans of Zoey Johnson and her crew don’t have to worry about getting to see how their senior plays out because Grown-ish was just renewed for a fourth season. According to reports from TVLine, the big announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday, which happened less than 24 hours after the show returned for its third season.

The first episode revealed the answer to the huge twist that’s been teased all throughout the off-season: which one of the stars is pregnant? You’ll have to check out the episode to find out, but luckily, the promise of a fourth season means we’ll get to see how that whole situation plays out down the line.

Grown-ish‘s third season follows Zoey as she returns from her summer abroad to a new life of juggling schoolwork and a new gig as Joey Bada$$’s personal stylist.

Check out the announcement for season four down below: