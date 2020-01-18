Mo’ Money: Beyoncè Signs New Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV Under CEO John Platt

Beyoncé Signs New Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV Under CEO John Platt

Fresh off the incredibly successful launch of her Ivy Park collection with Adidas, Beyoncé still isn’t done making business moves.

According to reports from Variety, Queen Bey has just signed a fresh publishing deal with Sony/ATV under long-time friend John “Big John” Platt. Platt took over the keys to the kingdom of the Sony Music company as chairman and CEO back in 2019. Many who follow the music industry closely assumed that Bey would join him at some point, since Hov has spoken so highly of Platt for ages. Jay-Z has referred to him as the “Obama of the music industry” and even praised Platt for going from DJ to the “highest-ranking Back Executive” in the industry.

Of course, that praise isn’t one-sided. On his end, Platt has always praised Beyoncé and her work ethic, saying, “I was reminded even when you’re the biggest talent in the world, it still comes down to hard work…she leads by example. She shows all of us how to dream big”.

It honestly makes perfect sense for a huge artist like Bey to be with the biggest publishers in the world, especially when a family friend is the head of the company. Platt even brought Rihanna over to Sony last year and continues to grow Sony’s lead day by day, so this new deal with Beyoncé is simply icing on the cake.

Hopefully, for anyone out there in the Beyhive whose disappointed about not being able to cop any Ivy Park X Adidas, this new deal means some new Beyoncé on the way ASAP! New music–and possibly a new tour–from the biggest performer in the world can cure all wounds.