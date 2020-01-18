Real Friends: Drake Gives A$AP Rocky An A$AP Yams Pendant Ahead Of Yams Day

Drake Gifts A$AP Rocky With An A$AP Yams Pendant

In preparation for Yams Day 2020, Drake decided to gift his pal A$AP Rocky with a pendant honoring his late friend. The piece was created by popular hip-hop jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, with the piece reportedly taking more than three months to make. All of the details on the pendant can be seen in a video down below, where it’s clear just how much effort went into making this special piece.

“This is crazy, I just wanna look at it,” A$AP Rocky said in a video as he first saw the pendant, which was shot and edited by photographer Angel Rivera. “Man, Drizzy a good dude, bro.”

The pendant is made of 600 grams of gold and 15 carats of flawless diamonds. If you know anything about A$AP Yams, then you can tell by a first glance that this necklace captures his essence perfectly. The piece immortalizes the hip-hop legend, showcasing his famous braids, that notorious facial birthmark, his cheek tattoo, and of course, colorful Coogi sweaters. As Complex points out, similar pendants are valued at around $150,000–so this one definitely cost Drake a pretty penny.

As mentioned above, A$AP Rocky received this gift ahead of Yams Day 2020, the annual music event that was created in honor of the ASAP Mob founder. A$AP Yams dies back in 2015 from an accidental overdose, and ever since, the remaining members of the A$AP Mob have held the concert in his honor.

Yams Day went down on Friday night, January 17th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. While there wasn’t an official lineup or setlist for the concert, the event always features special performances from the best in hip-hop paying tribute to a fallen legend.

If only we all had a friend like Drake to drop a couple hundred thousand dollars on gifts every once in a while. Must be nice!