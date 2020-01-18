Still Suspiciously Masked Up: Cardi B Covers Cakes With Rubber & Keychains For Paris Fashion Week, Day Two
Cardi B Rocks Dominatrixxx Style Dress In Paris
The mask moment continues for Belcalis…
Yesterday was day two of Paris Fashion Week for married folks Cardi B and Offset and the “I Like It” rapper is still pulling out couture face-covering looks. Cardi B stepped out last night in this ankle-length, rubber material dress that hugged her tiny frame.
The dress by Marine Serre features a mask that stretched over Cardi’s face, only revealing her eyes and lips. The show-stopping design on the garment appears to be a variety of silver keychains and trinkets. Are YOU feeling Cardi B’s dominatrix couture moment here?
Cardi B and Offset’s festivities last night included a gallery stop to check out French artist Richard Orlinski. In his gallery, they flicked it up, showing more of Cardi’s sexxxy get up. Hit the flip to see.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.