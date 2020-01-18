Donnell Rawlings Straight CLOWNS The Breakfast Club, Talks Headlining Caroline’s This Weekend [Video]

By Bossip Staff
Donnell Rawlings

Source: the breakfast club / Revolt

Donnell Rawlings Visits The Breakfast Club

Donnell Rawlings either really hates Charlamagne and DJ Envy or their history runs DEEP. While visiting The Breakfast Club, Rawlings rags on the hosts for breaking guy code, having a rubber azz in the studio and for them “not supporting” him.

If you’re in NYC, you can catch the Netflix appearing comedian at Caroline’s, headlining all weekend January 16th- 20th. Hit play to see the chaos.

