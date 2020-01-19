Be Safe Tho: Instagram Will Reportedly Will Start Hiding & Labeling Photoshopped Photos As “False Information”

Instagram’s Newest Feature Has Some People Upset

According to HNHH, Instagram is on the verge of implementing a whole new feature in which images that have been photo-shopped and altered in any shape or fashion will be put on blast by the social media platform

The app will reportedly begin determining the authenticity of an image using a reported ” combination of feedback from our community and technology.” The image is then passed on to third-party independent fact-checkers, and if they determine that the image has been altered, a “False Information” warning message will be added to the post.

The images won’t be totally hidden. “We don’t hide content because it’s photoshopped, we apply a label when a fact-checker has rated it…Upon review from the fact checker, they changed the rating, so it is no longer being labelled as false on Instagram and Facebook.”

The photoshopped images won’t be removed but will however, be hidden from Instagram’s Explore and Hashtag pages and will reportedly be automatically flagged in future posts.

Users still have the choice to view the actual image if they stumble upon it, though, and they can even see a notification explaining why the photo was hidden in the first place.