POP-UP SHOP: Future Opens “Hotlanta’s” Restaurant Pop-Up From “Life Is Good” Video

Serial Procreator Future Opens “Hotlanta” Pop-Up Restaurant From “Life Is Good” Video

Fresh off his highly publicized baecation with his boo Lori Harvey, Future is already back to the grind.

Last week, Future released his new Drake-assisted single, “Life Is Good,” along with a music video that features both rappers working different 9-5 odd jobs. The visual also features some cameos from the likes of Lil Yachty, Big Bank Black and 21 Savage, who also take a jab at working like us regular folk.

One of those aforementioned jobs showed the rappers working in a faux-Mcdonald called “Hotlanta’s.” Of course, the price or redoing an entire restaurant isn’t cheap, but apparently, Future has a plan to recoup some of that money.

The restaurant from the video is open to the public this weekend ahead of Future and Lil Baby’s headlining show at the Coca-Cola Roxy. This experience is the ultimate Instagram picture location for any Drake or Future fan, and as a cherry on top to the whole experience, it even featured a few hours of Future working the drive-thru window.

Check out some photos from fans visiting the pop-up shop down below. Hopefully, Future and his team will keep the ideas flowing throughout this entire rollout, because we could all use some more Instagram backdrops.