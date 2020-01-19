No Drinking For Jesus: Kanye West Speaks Candidly About His Past Struggles With Alcohol [Video]

Kanye West On How He Overcame His Struggles With Alcohol

It’s no secret that Kanye West has always fancied himself some Hennessy–2009 Video Music Awards, anyone? But now that he’s on his spiritual journey, it makes sense to see the born-again Christian trying to combat his heavy reliance on alcohol.

Yeezy spoke about this journey during his appearance at Awaken 2020 on Saturday in Tempe, Arizona. After performing “Jesus Walks” with the Sunday Service choir, Kanye began to tell the crowd about how he considers himself to be a Trojan horse for God. He describes himself as a man who gained prominence working for the devil, later going on to use his fame to spread Jesus’ gospel.

Then, he moved onto talking about his struggles with alcohol.

“I never thought about the effect alcohol could have had on my life. I was drinking on the red carpet, and then running on stage a few minutes later,” he remembered, referencing the 2009 VMAs. “And everyone around said, ‘Nah, he ain’t really no alcoholic.’ And then you get to the point where you’re drinking Grey Goose and orange juice for breakfast, thinking, ‘Nah, I ain’t really no alcoholic.'”

Later, Kanye explains how he finally quit drinking.

“There was some vodka in the refrigerator at my office, and sometimes I would just go ahead and take a drink from it in the middle of the day, and I was walking toward that kitchenette area, and I stopped myself and I said, ‘Devil you’re not gonna finna beat me today. And it’s something that we take on, day by day. Every day that I don’t pick up that drink, I beat the devil.”

Check out Kanye’s full performance with the Sunday Service choir down below: