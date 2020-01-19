A Lil’ Positivity: Wiz Khalifa Is Selling His Sneaker Collection & The Clothes Off His Back For A Good Cause

Beginning this Tuesday, fans will get the chance to purchase sneakers from Wiz Khalifa’s personal collection, and best of all, the proceeds are going to a good cause.

The sale is part of the rapper’s “Clothes Off My Back” campaign. All of the items will be made available through Khalifa’s digital platform, The Wiz Vault, and sales will benefit the non-profit charity Little Kids Rock. With the money, the charity will embark on their mission to restore, expand, and innovate music programs throughout public schools in Pittsburgh.

As for what fans can expect from the sale, Complex revealed that some of the highlights include Stephen Curry’s game-worn “Dark Matter” Under Armour Curry 1s from his first NBA All-Star game in 2015, a custom “Taylor Gang” Air Jordan Retro 4 by Hippie Neal, JBF Customs x Nike Air Force 1 “Supreme F&ckery” and the Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Cream” (all seen below). There are also 16 additional pairs that have yet to be revealed, plus some clothes straight off Wiz’ back.

If you want to pick up some exclusive items from Wiz Khalifa’s personal collection, sign up on The Wiz Vault to get notified when the pieces become available on Tuesday.

You can check out pictures of some of the sneakers going on sale over here.